ERC organises group Iftar in Al Houta, Yemen

This comes as part of the charity's programmes for the Holy Month of Ramadan, with the support of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

Some 440 orphans and their mothers, from across the province, attended the Iftar.

The beneficiaries thanked the UAE and the country's premier humanitarian aid provider for their unrelenting support to the needy people and orphans in Yemen under these dire conditions caused by the savage war launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias.

Officials of the Ayadi Al Khair Society for Development also highly praised this honourable gesture that echoes the strong brotherly ties between the Emirati and Yemeni peoples.

They also thanked the ERC for supporting the needy people and implementing a number of water, electricity, healthcare and education development projects that won the acclaim of the people.