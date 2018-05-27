Mohammed bin Rashid receives religious scholars, preachers

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai attended the reception, during which His Highness Sheikh Mohammed wished the guests success in conveying the true message of Islam and projecting the values of tolerance and dialogue away from the fanatic dogmas propagated by those donning the cloak of Islam and spreading false information about our moderate heavenly religion.

"The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is pursuing a path of moderation, tolerance and peaceful co-existence enjoined by Islam and the teachings and life of Prophet of Mohammed, peace be upon him," said Sheikh Mohammed, during the reception The conveners prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the leaders of the UAE with continued good health and spare the UAE from misfortunes.