UAE mission in Geneva supports book "Long Walk of Peace: Towards a Culture of Prevention"

A number of UN officials, including Michael Moller, Director-General of United Nations Office at Geneva, were present.

The UAE, through its mission in Geneva, was among the countries that funded the publishing of the book as part of the "Year of Zayed" initiative and in line with the UAE wise leadership's approach to make the country an effective contributor to the promotion of the culture of peace globally as well as support any relevant international initiatives in this regard.

The publication represents the collaborative efforts of scholars, experts and UN staff from a wide range of backgrounds. The book, through its conceptual history and robust analysis, shows that peace is a dynamic process and a continuous journey of discovery. Thereby, it provides a unique understanding of the emerging priorities of ‘sustaining peace’ and promoting ‘a culture of prevention’. As such, it is an expression of UNESCO’s mandate to serve as a laboratory of ideas and thereby help advance the imperatives underscored by Agenda 2030.