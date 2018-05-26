ERC distributes urgent relief aid to population of Rudum District, Yemen

The assistance is in response to an urgent call by the underprivileged in Shabwa to alleviate their suffering, in carrying out the directives of the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support the fraternal people of Yemen.

Representative of the ERC in Shabwa Governorate, Ahmed Al Neyadi, stressed the importance of the assistance to ease the suffering of the needy families and secure their daily needs due to the exceptional circumstances witnessed by the population.

He also noted the philanthropic organisation's desire to alleviate the suffering of the poor and provide basic food items needed for those affected by the situation in Yemen.

The officials of the district hailed the efforts of the ERC to support the needy families in the governorate through the provision of relief and humanitarian support. In turn, the beneficiaries thanked the UAE for its continuous support to poor families in Yemen. They also commended the UAE's humanitarian arm, represented by the ERC, to access assistance, which contributes to easing their suffering, as a result of the dire humanitarian condition they are witnessing.