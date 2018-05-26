UAE, Ireland discuss enhancing of parliamentary ties

During the meeting, held at the FNC headquarters, they emphasised the importance of developing parliamentary ties, exchanging expertise and enhancing coordination and consultations on issues of mutual interest through parliamentary visits between the two countries, as well as establishing a parliamentary friendship committee.

The meeting also tackled ways to prepare a draft Memorandum of Understanding regarding the parliamentary friendship committee, given its importance to support and enhance the existing relations between the FNC and the Parliament of Ireland through a joint parliamentary work mechanism.

The two sides indicated the importance of coordinating positions, while taking part in the Inter-Parliamentary Union's meetings, especially for issues of mutual concern to rally support during the international event.

Kavanagh presented an official invitation from the Speaker of the Parliament of Ireland to Dr. Al Qubaisi to visit Ireland leading an FNC delegation. In turn, the FNC Speaker said she appreciated the invitation.

The Irish Ambassador hailed the parliamentary cooperation between the two countries and the two sides' keenness to develop ties.