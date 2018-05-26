Cyclone Mekunu weakened to tropical storm: NCM

"On the other hand, the tropical storm will continue moving towards the northwest from the current location. It is very likely to weaken into a tropical depression during the next six hours, with a wind speed of 40 km/hr to 50 km/hr," the NCM said.

As expected by the NCM, the cyclone will not reach the UAE. However, the medium and high clouds and moist air mass may lead to rain convective cloud formations in the eastern and southern parts of the country, associated with new winds causing blowing dust or sand, which leads to hazy and partly cloudy to cloudy weather, in general.

The NCM is monitoring weather conditions 24/7. Announcements with updated information regarding the cyclone will be continually issued.

The NCM urges the public to follow updates, reports and forecasts issued by the NCM, and to avoid rumours issued by non-professional entities.