President of Singapore attends UAE Embassy Iftar

The Ramadan Iftar was attended by Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mohamad Maliki bin Osman, along with representatives of religious communities, civil society organisations, and members of diplomatic corps accredited in Singapore.

"The Iftar reflects the guiding principles of Islam to help those in need, including orphans, and to connect and love people across all creeds and races," said Dr. Mohamed Omar Abdullah Balfaqeeh, UAE Ambassador to Singapore.

"I was pleased to see that different religions, races and nationalities came together," said the President of Singapore on her Facebook page.