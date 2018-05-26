Hamdan bin Zayed: UAE continues to respond to humanitarian crises

The ERC is able to continue its aid initiatives during the Holy Month of Ramadan under the guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow up of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC.

The UAE aid authority has allocated additional assistance and aid to assign to underprivileged persons across several countries who face distressing humanitarian conditions as a result of natural disasters and crises. The ERC has targeted aid projects in Yemen, as well as host countries of Syrian refugees, along with areas facing acute food crises. It has also placed added attention to displaced persons, especially women and children.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed affirmed that the UAE seeks to be more responsive to the humanitarian needs of underprivileged persons during the Year of Zayed, carrying forward the legacy of giving instilled by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The ERC Chairman said that the UAE aid authority had intensified its humanitarian aid and relief efforts during the Holy Month in response to the various challenges faced by many nations as a result of conflict and disasters. "The ERC was ready and prepared in advance to be able to provide assistance during Ramadan," he added.

"This significant increase in the allocation of aid during Ramadan this year and the steady growth in its programmes embodies the Emirates Red Crescent's response to the humanitarian challenges facing us in many countries and shows the great acts of solidarity shown by members of the UAE community," said Sheikh Hamdan.