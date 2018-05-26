ERC distributes Iftar meals in rural Mukalla

The distribution of food aid during the Holy Month is in line with an ERC project to ensure the provision of meals to individuals, as supported by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

ERC teams have distributed 2,000 meals a day in the city of Mukalla, the capital of the Governorate of Hadramaut, and its surrounding rural and remote areas.

Ahmed Al Neyadi, Head of the ERC team in Hadramaut, said that this aid work will continue throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan, with the aim of benefiting over 20,000 individuals.

The Iftar distribution project is in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the aim to support Yemen's citizens, along with the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad, PBUH, to assist individuals in need.