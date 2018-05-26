UAQ Ruler welcomes more Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, continued on Friday receiving more Ramadan well-wishers in the presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain.
He received greetings from Juma Al Majed; Sheikhs; Emiratis; members of the Arab, Islamic and foreign communities, and businesspersons. The audience wished Sheikh Saud good health.
A number of Sheikhs and senior officials attended the meetings.