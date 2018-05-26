Korea Institute of Drug Safety and Risk Management wins United Arab Emirates Health Foundation Prize 2018

In recognition of its significant contributions to enhance national health quality through prevention and recognition of drug-related issues, announced Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to United Nations and Other International Organisations in Geneva, while delivering the UAE's statement before the Seventy-first World Health Assembly in Geneva.

Established in April 2012 as a public institution managing drug safety, KIDS supports evidence-based decisions in drug safety by promoting adverse drug event (ADE) report, assessing drug safety information, performing causality assessments, developing drug utilization review (DUR) criteria, disseminating safety information and providing education to the public.

''Established in 1995 and with 37 winners so far from individuals and non-governmental health institutions and organisations, the prize contributes to developing several humanitarian and health programmes in many countries,''Obaid Salem Al Zaabi said in the speech which he delivered on behalf of Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention.

''The UAE will spare no efforts to advance any efforts that serve the interest of the humanity at large,'' he said.

Obaid Al Zaabi then presented the prize to KIDS in the presence of WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.