UAE Embassy in Madrid distributes Ramadan Ration to underprivileged

The aid also included provision of basic foodstuff funded by the UAE's philanthropic organisations, Iftar Project and distribution of copies of the Holy Quran in the Arabic and Spanish Languages to mosques and Islamic charitable associations.

Since the first day of the holy month, a large number of the needy Muslims benefited from the aid. It is predicted that about 7,000 families from the Muslim and Arabic communities will take advantage from the food assistance.

The UAE Embassy has supervised the implementation of Iftar Project with food and financial support from the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian & Charity Establishment, the Sharjah Charity International, and the Al Maktoum Foundation.