Tropical cyclone Mekunu unlikely to reach UAE

The moist air mass will also lead to thunder showers and winds, causing blowing sand and dust, especially over the southern parts of the country.

Mekunu is currently moving at a speed of 10 kilometres per hour, km/h, north to north-easterly over a latitude of 13 degrees north and longitude of 55.6 degrees east. The cyclone’s centre is located approximately 475 kilometres from Salalah and 190 km from Socotra Island. The estimated wind speed around the centre of the cyclone is between 130 to 140 km/h, the forecast noted.

The NCM also predicts that Mekunu will intensify into a Category 2 cyclone over the next 12 hours, with an expected wind speed of between 155 to 165 km/h.

The NCM is urging the public to follow its updates, reports and forecasts, and to ignore rumours circulated by unqualified individuals.