UAE Armed Forces, Yemeni National Resistance Forces cut off road in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast

The Yemeni resistance forces continued their advance towards Al Tahtia and Zubaid, amid major collapse in defences of the Houthi militias who suffered heavy losses. The control over junction leading to Al Tahtia resulted in cutting off the supply lines for the militias who are currently under siege from two fronts in the Red Sea Coast.

Dozens of the Houthi militia fighters fled the battlefields South of Al Tahtia and Al Jarahi following the large scale military operation by the Yemeni resistance forces.

According to Yemeni sources in the field, the Houthi rebels fled the battlefields towards Zubaid, Bait Al Fqih and Al Hussainia, leaving behind their equipment, weapons and dead bodies after the siege. The fighters who ran away sold their weapons and tried to avoid the checkpoints created at the Houthi -controlled areas to capture their members who are fleeing from the fighting fronts.

The sources added that 73 Houthi fighters were killed in clashes with the Yemeni National Resistance forces and by airstrikes launched by the Arab Coalition which targeted their positions in the Red Sea Coast. The Coalition's jet fighters also targeted the Houthi reinforcements in Al Mugris and other Red Sea Coast areas, leading to the destruction of military vehicles killing dozens of the Houthi militia fighters.