The scholars called for utilising the Holy Month in following the Path of Allah Almighty, and in striving to embrace His book and augment their good deeds by attending taraweeh during the nights in congregation, staying up for tahajjud (midnight prayers) or giving sadaqah (charity).

They doubled on the role of the family in nurturing good generations well familiar with the values of volunteerism, altruism, morality and social solidarity, championed by our moderate religion.