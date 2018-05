Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

Their Highnesses exchanged Ramadan greetings, praying to Allah Almighty to protect the country and its gains under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Attending were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras al-Khaimah.

Also present were Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group, Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikhs, and senior officials.

An Iftar was served at Asateer Ramadan tent in Atlantis Hotel, Palm Jumeirah.