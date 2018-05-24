Cyclone Mekunu will not reach UAE: National Centre of Meteorology

"The estimated wind speed around the center of the cyclone is between 130 km/h to 140 km/h," NCM said in a statement, urging the public to keep following updates, reports, forecasts it is issuing to stay away from rumours circulated by non-professional entities.

Mekunu is expected to intensify into CAT 2 during the upcoming 12 hours, according to NCM's forecast. "The expected wind speed is between 155 km/h to 165km/h. The tropical cyclone is expected to continue moving toward the north and to make a landfall over the southern coastal areas of Oman by Saturday morning, 26 May 2018."

According to the Medium Ranged Forecast from Numerical Weather Predictions, the tropical cyclone will not reach the UAE territories, said NCM. "However, moist air mass is expected to effect the eastern and the southern parts of the country leading to thunder showers activities and fresh winds causing blowing sand/dust especially over the southern parts of the country."