Mohammed bin Rashid meets members of Dubai International Communication Committee

The DICC seeks to promote effective and positive interaction with international media in order to raise the profile of Dubai’s major achievements and initiatives. The Committee is supported by the Emirates Diplomatic Academy (EDA) in its activities.

The DICC aims to develop international communication strategies that contribute to Dubai’s effort to enhance cooperation with various international partners and generate more opportunities for global partnerships.

His Highness called on members of the Committee to stay abreast of ongoing developments in Dubai and be keenly aware of their implications. "We have utmost confidence in your ability to effectively carry out this key responsibility. Our achievements in various spheres have attracted the world’s attention, and we continue to highlight our abilities and strengths in order to achieve our futuristic ambitions. Realising our strategic objectives of enhancing collaboration with our current partners, building new global partnerships and establishing leadership in various spheres require effective communication with international media," he said.

Sheikh Mohammed directed the Committee’s members to cooperate with all concerned stakeholders in Dubai and exchange information with government departments to develop compelling media messages about Dubai’s development journey.

Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office briefed Sheikh Mohammed on the Committee’s agenda and activities during the next phase, which include international visits, training programmes and meetings with leading media outlets, academic organisations and business community to enhance collaboration and explore mutual opportunities.

Bernardino Leon, President of the Emirates Diplomatic Academy highlighted major aspects of the cooperation between the EDA and the Government of Dubai Media Office to develop the capabilities of the Dubai International Communication Committee and support it in its efforts to convey a clear and comprehensive image of Dubai.

Members of the Committee include senior officials from government and semi-government sectors and private entities that have a presence in international markets that are strategic to Dubai.