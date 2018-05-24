UAE Embassy organises iftar attended by Sudanese Deputy President

The iftar was attended by Abdulrahman Al Sadiq, Sudanese Deputy President; Mubarak Al Fadel, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investment; Hassan Abdulqader Hilal, Minister of Environment; Abu Bakr Othman, Sudanese Minister of Guidance and Endowments; Hatem Hassan Bekheet, Minister of State in the Presidency of the Republic and Director of the Offices of the Sudanese President, as well as other ministers, senior officials and Arab ambassadors.

Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, welcomed the guests and congratulated them and the Sudanese people on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan while stressing that the ties between their countries are witnessing significant development and are supported by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Omar Hassan Ahmed Al Bashir, President of Sudan.

Al Sadiq said that the ties between the UAE and Sudan are excellent and historic and are characterised by their support for Islamic and Arab interests.