Mohammed bin Rashid honours ADFD for its contributions to foreign aid

The country has retained its position as the world’s largest donor of official development assistance relative to national income for the fifth year in a row.

Other national funding institutions as well as development and humanitarian organisations also received accolades at the award ceremony that paid tribute to public donors in the UAE for their efforts in providing foreign aid.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of ADFD’s Board of Directors, accepted the award on behalf of the fund.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, ADFD Director-General, said, "ADFD is committed to supporting developing countries in achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and boosting the living standards of their populations. We are incredibly proud of this recognition that validates the importance of our efforts in the field of development assistance during 2017."

"With direct supervision and counsel from Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ADFD has implemented thousands of development projects in 88 countries over the past four-and-a-half-decades, disbursing funding and investments totalling AED83 billion," he added.

The Development Assistance Committee of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has reported that in 2017, the UAE provided AED19.32 billion in development aid to 147 countries around the globe. The country’s contribution accounted for 1.31 percent of its gross national income – almost twice the global target of 0.7 percent set by the United Nations.