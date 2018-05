This comes as part of the ERC’s Ramadan Iftar project during the Holy Month of Ramadan and the directives of the Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

The ERC teams are distributing 2,000 daily Iftar meals to the remote areas of the countryside of Mukalla, who are suffering from dire economic conditions. And this act of giving will continue throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.