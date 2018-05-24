UAE Consulate-General launches Ramadan project in Sindh Province, Pakistan

The project includes the distribution of food parcels to thousands of underprivileged families in Sukkur, Khairpur, Kadanwari and Faqirabad, in coordination with the local government. The distribution, which included basic supplies, was made during the Holy Month of Ramadan and coincides with the Year of Zayed, reflecting the ties between the UAE and Pakistan.

Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, praised the support of the wise leadership for the embassy and their efforts to carry out charity work in Pakistan, especially during Ramadan.

He also lauded the efforts of the teams that cooperated with the UAE Embassy in Islamabad and Consulate-General in Karachi, which ensured the project’s success while adding that a new phase of human giving will begin and they are foreseeing future humanitarian challenges that require promoting humanitarian values, creating appropriate mechanisms, and adopting relevant plans and strategies.

He also stressed that the UAE has always been keen, since its establishment, to give to the people of Pakistan and has promoted humanitarian initiatives that have achieved sustainable development in various communities.

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan established the foundations of the UAE’s humanitarian methodology, which was followed by the country’s wise leadership and people, Al Zaabi said in conclusion.