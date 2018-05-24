UAE Embassy in Seoul organises group Iftar for Emirati citizens

Al Nuimai welcomed the UAE citizens and their families, and students studying in Korean universities, as well as Emirati employees who work for UAE companies in Korea and exchanged greetings with them on the Holy Month of Ramadan.

He also wished the UAE leadership, government and people continued progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.