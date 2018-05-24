RAK Ruler receives more Ramadan well-wishers

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras al-Khaimah, was present.

He received greetings from a delegation from Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development (RAK DED) led by its Chairman Sheikh Mohamed bin Kayed Al Qasimi, and a number of senior officials. Greetings were also received from dignitaries, key figures, senior officials, and statesmen.

The audience prayed to Allah the Almighty to maintain good health for President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and more prosperity and progress to the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations.

A number of Sheikhs and senior officials attended the meetings.