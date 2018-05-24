UAE Embassy in Ottawa takes part in 2018 Canadian Tulip Festival

Ambassador of the UAE to Canada Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani cut the ribbon to launch the celebration of Year of Zayed and the UAE's participation in the festival which includes an artificial sculpture of the tulip, with a picture of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the current Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, when he had accompanied his father, the former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, on an official visit to the country in 1983.

The tulip model includes images of the landmarks that highlight the progress and economic, social, urban and tourist development of the country.

Al Raqbani commended the existing strong bonds between the UAE and Canada and the commitment of the two country to spread security and peace and their participation in international aid efforts for the benefit of the developing countries, as well as supporting the environmental conservation, sustainability and green future efforts.

In this regard, the UAE Ambassador spoke about the historic role played by the late Sheikh Zayed in the framework of the international efforts field. He said, "We are celebrating the Year of Zayed 2018 through events and local and international initiatives that commemorate the late leader, glorify his legacy and enhance the values that he had instilled and worked hard to spread them through collaborative and innovative initiatives.”

The Embassy invited a number of top Canadian government officials and parliamentarians, and others to mark the Year of Zayed.