UAE Embassy in Ethiopia launches Ramadan Charitable activities

  • Thursday 24, May 2018 in 1:00 AM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The UAE Embassy in Ethiopia has launched Iftar Project of the holy month of Ramadan for the benefit of 500 fasting people at the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Mosque in Kira area.
The programme during the holy month will include the distribution of food baskets to the needy families and the Yemeni refugees in Ethiopia.

The Ramadan programme is being carried out with generous donations from a number of Emirati charitable foundations, including the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation; the Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment; the Emirates Red Crescent; the Sharjah Charity International, the Dubai Charity Association and the Dar al Ber Society.