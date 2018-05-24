UAE Embassy in Ethiopia launches Ramadan Charitable activities

The programme during the holy month will include the distribution of food baskets to the needy families and the Yemeni refugees in Ethiopia.





The Ramadan programme is being carried out with generous donations from a number of Emirati charitable foundations, including the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation; the Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment; the Emirates Red Crescent; the Sharjah Charity International, the Dubai Charity Association and the Dar al Ber Society.