Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince continue receiving more Ramadan well-wishers

  • Thursday 24, May 2018 in 12:58 AM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, continued on Wednesday receiving more Ramadan well-wishers who called on him at Al Zaher Palace on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.
Greetings were received from Diab Farhan Al-Rashidi, Consul-General of Kuwait in Dubai; Major General Mohammed Ali Alwan, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, and a number of top officials.
 
He also exchanged greetings with a number of top officials, dignitaries, Emiratis and expatriate residents, and a number of Arab, Islamic and foreign communities in the country. They prayed to Allah the Almighty to maintain security and safety to the wise leadership, Their Highnesses, and the people of the UAE.
 
A number of Sheikhs and senior officials, attended the meetings.