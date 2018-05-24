Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of Armed Forces' Excellence and Innovation Award

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated the winners of the first cycle of the award when he received Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, commanders of the Armed Forces and the higher committee of the award at Al Bateen Palace.

Sheikh Mohamed and the audience exchanged Ramadan greetings and prayed to Allah Almighty to maintain security, safety and stability of the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and to revisit this religious occasion with good health and wellbeing for His Highness.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed the nation's pride in the top achievers who elevate the performance of the country's civilian and military institutions.

While urging the winners to pursue their journey towards further excellence and innovation and wishing them more success, Sheikh Mohamed asserted the leadership's determination to instill the culture of excellence and innovation in all walks of life in order to improve performance of institutions and promote the government's approach to create an environment that incubates and encourages creativity and innovation.

The winners were recognised for the 'Best Innovation' and 'Best Scientific Research'. The Award covers a wide range of specialisations, including morale, technical, administrative and logistic aspects as well as public areas of safety and security, training, IT, weapons and equipment, operation, administration, medical transport and the environment.

The Award aims to build and develop creative and scientific research skills among the officers, non-commissioned officers, soldiers, retired personnel and national service recruits so as to raise the combat efficiency and improve performance, administrative and logistic services in a manner that serves the Armed Forces as per international standards.

The award also instills the spirit of competition among the Armed Forces' personnel to come up with creative solutions to challenges they are facing and unlocks potential talents.