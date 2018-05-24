ERC distributes 2,800 food parcels to people of Yemen’s Red Sea Coast

The distributing of the food parcels has helped normal life to return to the country’s Red Sea Coast, as well as improve living conditions and provide a good life for the Yemeni people.

The ERC teams also assisted 2,500 Yemenis, after they restored and maintained the local electricity network and installed electrical transformers in Al Khadra’ in Mocha, as part of the UAE’s efforts to restore vital sectors and infrastructure in Yemen’s liberated areas, which were damaged by the militias who targeted the Yemeni people.

The ERC teams are continuing their efforts to provide relief assistance to the Yemeni people, by distributing thousands of food parcels and essential supplies and launching services and development projects.

Rashid Al Khateri, Head of the ERC Team in the Red Sea Coast of Yemen, said that distributing the food parcels and humanitarian aid to the people of the Red Sea Coast and launching development and services projects are part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to support the Yemeni people and end their suffering.

He added that the ERC is launching relief campaigns that aim to improve the living conditions of Yemenis and assist them in overcoming their difficult conditions caused by the Houthi siege.

The ERC’s humanitarian programmes in Yemen have helped to restore normal life, which has uplifted the Yemeni people and helped them overcome their dire conditions, he said in conclusion.