Tropical storm ‘Mekunu’ will not reach UAE: NCM

  • Thursday 24, May 2018 in 12:04 AM
Sharjah24 - WAM: The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, stated that tropical storm "Mekunu," which is currently in the Arabian Sea, will not reach the UAE, and its impact will be limited to an influx of moist air that will form clouds and cause rain in the country’s eastern and southern regions, based on the centre’s medium-term weather forecast.
In its statement today, the NCM explained that its current forecast is predicting that Mekunu will become a first-degree tropical cyclone, on a latitude of 11.4 degrees north and longitude of 55.9 degrees east. The cyclone’s centre is around 570 kilometres from Salalah and 230 kilometres away from Socotra Island, with wind speeds around the centre of 120- to 139-kilometres per hour. The cyclone is moving north and north-west at a speed of 11-kilometres per hour.
 
The NCM called on the public to only follow its releases and reports and not circulate or promote rumours while asserting that it is following the storm round-the-clock and will continue to publish current updates.