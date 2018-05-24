Tropical storm ‘Mekunu’ will not reach UAE: NCM

In its statement today, the NCM explained that its current forecast is predicting that Mekunu will become a first-degree tropical cyclone, on a latitude of 11.4 degrees north and longitude of 55.9 degrees east. The cyclone’s centre is around 570 kilometres from Salalah and 230 kilometres away from Socotra Island, with wind speeds around the centre of 120- to 139-kilometres per hour. The cyclone is moving north and north-west at a speed of 11-kilometres per hour.

The NCM called on the public to only follow its releases and reports and not circulate or promote rumours while asserting that it is following the storm round-the-clock and will continue to publish current updates.