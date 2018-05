Under the patronage of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments organised a seminar themed "Youth and Today's Challenges" at the Majlis of Mohammed Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri in Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi.

The Majlis hosted Saudi scholar Sulaiman Al Turaifi and Dr. Abdullah Al Darmaki from Watani Al Emarat Foundation as guest speakers.

Other guest scholars delivered lectures at the mosques on the ways to avoid evil, deceit, envy and hatred.