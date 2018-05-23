UAE participates in Astana Economic Forum 2018

The Forum also saw the launch of the Global Challenges Summit in response to unprecedented social and economic progress, progress in the field of digitalisation, and rapid technological growth.

Al Kaabi delivered a keynote address at a round table on how women's leadership can affect the modern world. She highlighted the achievements made by Emirati women, saying that they occupy nine ministerial posts in the government, including the world's youngest minister.

Al Kaabi, along with Hind Al Dhaheri, the Diplomatic Attaché at the UAE Embassy in Astana, attended a plenary session organised by the UN Women's Office on how women can become empowered in their respective communities.