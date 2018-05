Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA, emphasised that flight No. FZ301, which was heading from Dubai to Kabul, has returned to Dubai and all the passengers resumed their flight that left Dubai International Airport at 08:31 am.

''The accidental incident happened as a result of a behaviour of one of the passengers who was detained by the competent authorities upon the arrival of the plane to the airport,'' he explained.