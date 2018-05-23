UAE Embassy in Pakistan launches Iftar project

Ahmed Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, said that the launch of the initiative during the Holy Month of Ramadan follows the footsteps of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. "We are following the leading role of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to promote human values and achieve the objectives of providing charitable work. The initiative is part of the efforts to provide a decent life for those seeking knowledge residing in the International Islamic University dorm."

Al Zaabi emphasised that the embassy's humanitarian efforts will continue during the holy month in line with the noble values of brotherhood.