UAE Embassy paints walls at Mother-Child shelter home in Vienna

The UAE’s embassy initiative falls in line with the 'Year of Zayed' in 2018, which has been declared by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as the year for supporting the underprivileged, following in the values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the UAE.

"It is an honour to have Ambassador Al Kaabi with us and we are thankful for the support of the UAE Embassy," said Gudrun Kohne, Fundraising Executive at Caritas, who operate the Mother-Child shelter. Caritas is an international charity, which assists people who are faced with hardship and are unable to manage their lives after an emergency or disaster.

The shelter is a temporary home for pregnant women and mothers with small children who have no homes for themselves and their children. It provides a safe foundation upon which these mothers can build a new life for themselves and provide a better future for their children.

Al Kaabi pointed out the importance of humanitarian and charity work. "I am impressed by the work of Caritas and their dedicated efforts. Our voluntary work commemorates the memory of the late Sheikh Zayed, highlighting his legacy in charity and humanitarian work," he said.