Geneva Centre for Human Rights praises UAE efforts in Yemen

The wise leadership of the UAE is keen to continue the march of giving of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which reached the underprivileged in all regions of the world regardless of their beliefs, nationalities and languages.

In a statement on the UAE foreign aid to Yemen, Dr. Hanif Hassan Ali Al Qassim, Chairman of the Centre said that the increase in size and value of the aid reflect the conviction of the UAE community and its leadership on the importance of helping the brotherly Yemeni people to face their plight and support Legitimacy in Yemen to restore security and stability.

He added that the relief assistance covers all living requirements, praising the great efforts of the UAE and its Armed Forces and civilian volunteers, who sacrifice their lives to deliver aid to Yemenis.