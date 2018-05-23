UAE Ambassador attends Iftar organised by New Zealand Government

The Iftar was hosted by Andrew Little, Minister of Justice, on behalf of Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister of New Zealand. Attendees included members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in New Zealand, religious representatives of different religions, representatives from youth and charity organisations, as well as heads of foreign diplomatic missions in Wellington.

In his speech on the occasion, the UAE Ambassador spoke about the virtues of the Holy Month and its message of goodness and compassion. He said the Iftar event - the first of its kind in New Zealand - was an opportunity to promote friendship and dialogue between different religions and cultures.

Al Suwaidi also praised the values of tolerance and dialogue found in New Zealand, as supported by the government, as well as for its respect of religious freedom.