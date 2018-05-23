UAE distributes 395 tonnes of dates in 26 countries

The seasonal project will see the distribution of the fruit, an integral part of the UAE's heritage, to needy people and families of Muslim communities in those countries in cooperation with UAE embassies there, as well as local charity foundations, hospitals, mosques, schools, Islamic centres, and elderly homes.

Out of the 395 tonnes, 20 tonnes will be distributed in Bahrain, 15 tonnes in Egypt, 15 tonnes in Morocco, 30 tonnes went to Lebanon, another 30 tonnes to the Yemni island of Socotra, and 24 tonnes to Somalia.

Outside the Arab region, the shipment included 6 tonnes sent to Ireland, 2 tonnes to Portugal, 9 tonnes to Spain, 15 tonnes to Germany, 15 tonnes to Japan, another 15 tonnes to Bangladesh, 40 tonnes to Kazakhstan, 20 tonnes to Pakistan, and 15 tonnes to Malaysia.