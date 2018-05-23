UAE presents National Report on Spent Nuclear Fuel and Radioactive Waste Management

The UAE is participating for the third time as a Contracting Party to the Joint Convention, which is holding its review meeting at the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in Vienna, Austria.

The National Report describes the legislative and regulatory measures taken by the UAE to meet its obligations in relation to the Joint Convention. The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, FANR, issued or drafted five regulations containing requirement on managing radioactive waste such as "Radiation Protection and Predisposal Radioactive Waste Management for Nuclear Facilities", "Decommissioning of Facilities" and "Decommissioning Trust Fund". Such reflects UAE’s commitment to the 2009 Policy Paper where it has plans to develop comprehensive waste management system that reflects the highest standards of international practices.

The report also addresses options in regards to spent fuel and radioactive waste management: Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC, and its affiliates have taken some measures such as the design of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant provides sufficient capacity to store spent fuel in a pool made for every unit. In addition, concerned entities are working to look at long-term spent fuel management options for different scenarios.

"The UAE is committed from day one of embarking its Nuclear Energy Programme to adopt highest standards of safety and meet international obligations," said Hamad Ali Al-Ka'abi, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the IAEA, who delivered the UAE’s presentation.

"The UAE’s Third National Report to the Joint Convention is a collective effort of our national stakeholders to share with the public and international community our plans to manage spent fuel and radioactive waste and ensure the safety of the people and the environment," he added.

The UAE’s delegation is led by Al Kaabi, as well as representative of national nuclear stakeholders: Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation and Nawah Energy Company.

The Joint Convention on the Safety of Spent Fuel Management and on the Safety of Radioactive Waste Management came into force in 2001 and calls for all Contracting Parties to take measures to protect people and the environment from radiological and other hazards potentially posed by spent nuclear power plant fuel and radioactive waste. Contracting Parties submit a national report to a review meeting at the IAEA every three years that describes the measures taken to implement the obligations of the Joint Convention. The UAE acceded to the Joint Convention in 2009.