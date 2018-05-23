UAE embassy in Senegal distributes 10,000 food baskets in five African countries

Part of the embassy's annual Iftar Saem Programme, the food parcels are funded by the Khalifa bin Zayed AL Nahyan Foundation, Emirates Red Cross, Dubai Charity Association, Zayed Bin Sultan Al-Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Dar El-Ber Society and Ahmad bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works.

The aid has been funneled out through municipalities, mosques, orphanages and schools under the supervision of the UAE Ambassador to Senegal Mohamed Salem Alrashdi.