UAE President confers Independence Order on Chilean ambassador

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presented the Order to the Chilean diplomat while meeting him today at his office at the ministry's headquarters.

Sheikh Abdullah congratulated the ambassador and commended the great role he played in boosting the relationship between the UAE and Chile across different fields and wished him a success.

The Chilean ambassador thanked President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and appreciated his wise policy and the pioneering role he is playing on the regional and international levels.

He also thanked all the government entities for their support and cooperation that made his job a success and strengthened the relationship between the two friendly countries.