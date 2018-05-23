UAE supports Morocco’s autonomy plan for Western Sahara: Abdullah bin Zayed

"A number of leading UAE companies have exhibited readiness to invest in Morocco in areas of aircraft manufacturing and we believe there is a genuine opportunity to utilise Morocco's geographical proximity to European and the US markets," he added, urging Moroccan companies to look for investment opportunities in the UAE and benefit from the country's prestigious position as a leading logistics hub in Western Asia.

"People-to-people bonds between the two nations are not less distinguished," he said, citing the growing tourist arrivals from Morocco in the UAE and the significant role played by both countries' air carriers in this regard.

Sheikh Abdullah called for intensifying cultural and education cooperation between the two countries and thanked the joint committee members for the agreements and MoUs signed by the two sides today, which he said are likely to further advance cooperation across multiple domains.

For his part, Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Nasser Bourita, expressed his happiness with the committee convening during "Year of Zayed", noting that the Moroccan people will remain indebted to the significant role played by the UAE founding father along with late King Hassan II of Morocco in establishing robust relations that fructified into the blossoming cooperation the two nations are witnessing now.

"The approach adopted by the two late leaders has been closely followed up and invigorated by His Majesty Mohammed VI, King of Morocco, and his brother President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces," said Boreita.

He noted that the two countries will continue political coordination on all regional and international issues of common concern, commending the UAE's supportive stance of Morocco's sovereignty and defence of its territorial integrity.

Later, the two sides signed a cultural cooperation MoU and another memo between the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology and the Ministry of Industry, Trade, Investment, and the Digital Economy of Morocco. Other memos were also signed in areas of land and maritime transport, logistics and mutual recognition of minimum standards of competence required for seagoing personnel as per the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers. The two countries also signed an executive programme for a media cooperation agreement for 2018-2019.