Reem Al Hashimy participates in "International Conference for the Republic of Gambia" in Belgium

"Our participation in the conference is part of the UAE’s strategy to strengthen its international technical cooperation and create strategic partnerships with the Republic of Gambia, which will help achieve our common goals," Al Hashimy said.

She added that the UAE aims to exchange knowledge and expertise with Gambia, to develop their national capabilities and support the new government of Gambia and its people.

Al Hashimy stressed that promoting international cooperation will serve the goals of the "Gambian National Development Plan for 2018 – 2021," which aims to realise good governance, sustainability, accountability, social harmony, national reconciliation and stimulate the Gambian economy, to achieve the welfare of Gambian society.

During the conference, which was held at a ministerial level, the Gambian Government presented its national developmental plan.