Mansour bin Zayed attends opening of Armed Forces Officers Club Ramadan Sports Championship

Sheikh Mansour commended the support lent by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the sports and youth sector, and the attention directed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to sportsmen nationwide.

He hailed as well the championship carrying the name of Sheikh Zayed in an honourable sign that coincides with the country marking the 100th birth anniversary of the founding father who, he said, was the first and foremost supporter of all kinds of sports.

Sheikh Mansour also thanked the organisers for the neat arrangement of the event, wishing success to all participants.

Sheikh Mansour earlier attended an Iftar banquet hosted by the Armed Forces Officers Club where he reciprocated felicitations on the advent of the holy month with the attendees, who included Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, along with a large number of government and sports officials.

Up to 3500 sportsmen are participating in the tournament, which features nine games, including, but not limited to, football, chess and Jiu-Jitsu.