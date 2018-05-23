Mohammed bin Rashid donates AED5 million to Journalists Association

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the new Board members and wished them success in their endeavours. He also donated AED5 million to the Association in support of their mission of serving the country’s media community.

His Highness praised the role of the Association in supporting journalists and media, and promoting professional excellence in the media industry.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed called on the Association’s Board of Directors to double efforts to help raise professional standards so that they can enhance public trust in media as a credible source of information.

The Chairman of the Board of the UAE Journalists Association Mohammed Al Hamadi thanked His Highness for his continuous support as well as his generous donation, adding that the newly elected Board will work to enhance levels of excellence in local mediam through its work with media organisations in the UAE. The meeting was attended by Director General of Government of Dubai Media Office Mona Ghanem Al Marri.