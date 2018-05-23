Watani Al Emarat launches "Humanitarian Work Award" for Year of Zayed

The award aims to highlight 12 humanitarian achievements in the areas of culture, the nation, giving, humanity, science, community, hope and security.

Al Falasi said that the award has 15 conditions for a nomination, including that the applicant, whether an authority or individual, must be a legal entity and their humanitarian, voluntary or charity work should be licensed in the country, and individual applicants must also be at least 18 years of age. He added that the award aims to promote positive values among the Emirati community and honour humanitarian figures.

The award’s committee has identified 10 nomination categories, which are the nation, culture, writing, ideas, giving, security, hope, humanity, science and community while also launching the "Zayed" category for the Year of Zayed, as well as the "Golden" category, which is the first to be awarded to those who have created initiatives to motivate the youth and have participated in humanitarian events and forums.

The award’s jury also created the relevant criteria for all categories, which are quality, efficiency and innovation.

Those participating in the award can succeed by using its criteria as a guide for humanitarian achievements. Winning any of the award’s categories is a major humanitarian success and reflects the UAE’s humanitarian work to encourage people to participate in giving.

The foundation will hold an annual ceremony, titled, "Human Fingerprint, to honour prominent charity figures from the Emirati community, who have served humanitarian causes, established national humanitarian and charity projects, and motivated institutions and individuals to engage in charity work.