Mohamed bin Zayed receives commander of US forces in Afghanistan

They discussed cooperation and coordination between the two countries in the defence domain, affirming the importance of intensifying their joint efforts in fighting extremism and terrorism for the benefit of the two friendly nations and for safeguarding security and stability in the region.

Sheikh Mohamed also exchanged with the American top official views on the current regional and international developments and a number of issues of mutual concern.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority (EAA), Lt. General Eng. Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.