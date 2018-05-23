Mohamed bin Zayed receives Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Tuesday received a large number of Sheikhs, top government officials and citizens on the occasion of the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed reciprocated greetings with the well-wishers who prayed to Allah Almighty to maintain the country's peace and prosperity under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan who, they said, spare no effort to protect the nation's gains and achievements, the seeds of which were sown by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
 
Attending the reception were Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative;  Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; and  General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.