Mohamed bin Zayed receives Ramadan well-wishers

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed reciprocated greetings with the well-wishers who prayed to Allah Almighty to maintain the country's peace and prosperity under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan who, they said, spare no effort to protect the nation's gains and achievements, the seeds of which were sown by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Attending the reception were Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; and General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.