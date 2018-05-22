Ministry of Defence organises Year of Zayed exhibition

The exhibition, which runs until the end of the year, showcases some photographs, paintings and collections that record aspects of Sheikh Zayed's life, as well as early editions of military magazines and books that highlight his life and legacy, and a rare collection of books and coins printed during the life of the founding father.

The exhibition is organised in cooperation with the UAE Armed Forces Museum and Military History Centre, Moral Guidance Directorate at the General Command of the Armed Forces, the National Archives, Ahmed Obaid Al Mansoori, Founder of the Crossroads of Civilisations Museum, and Abdullah Al-Kaabi, a collector specialising in media articles about Sheikh Zayed.