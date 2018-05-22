Ministry of Defence organises Year of Zayed exhibition

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, has opened the 'Year of Zayed 2018' exhibition, organised by the Ministry of Defence at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, to mark the 100th birthday of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
The exhibition, which runs until the end of the year, showcases some photographs, paintings and collections that record aspects of Sheikh Zayed's life, as well as early editions of military magazines and books that highlight his life and legacy, and a rare collection of books and coins printed during the life of the founding father. 
 
The exhibition is organised in cooperation with the UAE Armed Forces Museum and Military History Centre, Moral Guidance Directorate at the General Command of the Armed Forces, the National Archives, Ahmed Obaid Al Mansoori, Founder of the Crossroads of Civilisations Museum, and Abdullah Al-Kaabi, a collector specialising in media articles about Sheikh Zayed.