Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolutions appointing CEOs in Dubai Health Authority

Pursuant to the Resolutions, Dr. Younis Mohamed Amin Ahmed Kazem has been appointed CEO of Dubai Healthcare Corporation, Dr. Marwan Mohamed Al Mulla has been appointed CEO of the Health Regulation Sector, Dr. Ahmed Ibrahim Saif bin Kalban has been appointed CEO of the Specialised Healthcare Services Sector and Dr. Faridah Abdulrazaq Yousif Al Khaja has been appointed CEO of Medical Support Services and Nursing.

Fatemah Abbas Ahmed Mohamed Al Balooshi has been appointed CEO of Strategy and Corporate Development, Ahmed Abdullah Saleh Al Nuaimi has been appointed CEO of Joint Corporate Support Services, Dr. Maryam Mohammed Abdulkareem Al Rayes has been appointed CEO of Dubai Hospital, Dr. Fahad Omer Ahmed Ba Saleeb has been appointed CEO of Rashid Hospital and Saif Abdullah Saeed Al Badwawi has been appointed CEO of Hatta Hospital.

Sheikh Hamdan also issued two Resolutions transferring Dr. Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Jassmi and Dr. Alya Saif Al Mazrouei to Dubai Healthcare Corporation and appointing them as Consultants.